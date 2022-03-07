Front Page

GRAFTON—District 19 Republicans had a full house of not only attendees but also a handful of state and federal candidates at their nominating convention held Saturday at Heritage Village in Grafton. Janne Myrdal, former District 10 Senator from Edinburg received the nomination for District 19 Senator over Mitchell Sanderson of Park River on the first ballot, garnering 78 per- cent […]
Heritage Village hosts District 19 RepublicansParty endorses Myrdal, Anderson, Stremick
Flood outlook raised by weather serviceArea flood levels to reach moderate/major
COUNTY—The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday increased the risk of significant snowmelt flooding from moderate to major in areas up and down the Red River Valley, which is up a tad from its Feb. 10 outlook. According to Amanda Lee, service hydrologists with the NWS out of Grand Forks said lingering 2021 drought conditions mean that surface storage has […]
SNOWY OWL SIGHTING
This snowy owl was spotted in Ardoch on last Wednesday afternoon. One of the largest species of owl, it is the only owl with largely white plumage. Males tend to be a purer white overall while females tend to more have more extensive flecks of dark brown. Juvenile male snowy owls have dark markings that may appear similar to females […]
Commission approves plan to appoint treasurerSunshine Daycare in Park River hopes to reopen
COUNTY—It’s official as of Tuesday, March 1, Walsh County Commissioners made the office of county treasurer an appointed position. The second of two public hearings was held Tuesday, following the publication announcing two public hearings to change the office of county treasurer from an elected office to an appointed position. No one from the public attended any of the two […]
60 YEARS SERVING THE COMMUNITYLutheran Sunset Home approaches milestone
GRAFTON—Trevor Tompkins, administrator/ CEO at Lutheran Sunset Home in Grafton, officially began his position in June of 2017. A transplant from Towner County Living Center in Cando, Tompkins served there as administrator for three years. The first residents moved in on Sept. 1, 1962, which would technically be the opening day of Lutheran Sunset Home (LSH) in Grafton. That date […]
County approves historic preservation grant applicationCommission grants cities $9,600
COUNTY—Tracy Laaveg, representing the Walsh County Historic Preservation Commission ( WCHPC) discussed with the county commission its 2022 grant application to be submitted to the state and a list of names to serve two year terms on the board. Laaveg informed the commission Feb. 15 that WCHPC is working on a number of projects including their geocaching trail, community education, […]
Foster care crisis hits regionNeed for homes is great
REGION—The number of children in foster care in northeast North Dakota continues to increase while the number of homes to place children in continues to decrease. “It’s getting to be a crisis. The demand is far outpacing the availability of licensed foster care families,” said Jennifer Puppe, a licensed social worker for Northern Valley Human Service Zone (NVHSZ), which comprises […]
Grafton, home for awhileForeign exchange student spends school year in North Dakota
GRAFTON—Hrant (pronounced HER-rawnt) Khachikyan, a 17-year-old junior in high school, is in month six of his first time spent in the United States. Of all the places in the country, he received the privilege of joining the community of Grafton for a total of 10 months, or one whole school year. Khachikyan is originally from the northern town of Noyemberyan, […]
Residential property values continue to rise in countyGravel pits to receive reassessment
GRAFTON—County assessors were informed Thursday that residential sales remain strong, especially in rural areas of the county, and those overall valuations will have to be increased for the county to reach the statemandated threshold of 90 percent of market value. Walsh County Tax Equalization Director Ed Sevigny said with the exception of residential values there would be no adjustment agriculture […]
Council sets aside five vacant lots for saleCity waiting on FEMA mapping meeting
GRAFTON Council members finalized the city’s policy of authorizing public sale of real property located within Grafton. Discussion carried over to the city council meeting Monday from last week’sWays and Means Committee ( WMC) meeting regarding how to encourage building on vacant lots located within the city. Mayor Chris West first brought up the idea, suggesting before approving the five […]